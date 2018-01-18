Celebrities

Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas accused of reckless driving

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 10:39 PM

PHOENIX

Authorities say Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas has been accused of reckless driving and criminal speeding after his car was clocked at 105 mph on a metro Phoenix freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers pulled over the 27-year-old Tomas around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was booked into the downtown Phoenix jail and his Mercedes coupe was impounded.

Authorities say Tomas could be facing up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500 on the criminal speeding charge while a reckless driving charge could lead to a suspended license.

"We are very disappointed to learn of this news," the Diamondbacks said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter."

Tomas hit 31 home runs in 140 games in 2016, but only played 47 games last season due to injury.

