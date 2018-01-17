FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. A Virginia county prosecutor has recused himself from McGowan’s upcoming trial for felony possession of a controlled substance, citing conflict of interest.
Celebrities

Virginia prosecutor in Rose McGowan drug case recuses self

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:33 AM

WASHINGTON

A Virginia county prosecutor has recused himself from actress Rose McGowan's upcoming trial for felony possession of a controlled substance, citing conflict of interest.

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert tells WTOP-FM that Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman asked him to take over the case, as McGowan's attorney represents him in a federal civil rights case. Ebert says the special prosecutor arrangement was approved Nov. 21.

Police say belongings left on a January 2017 flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport tested positive for narcotics.

McGowan has said she intends to plead not guilty. She and her attorney, James Hundley, say the drugs could have been planted.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood and has accused producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

