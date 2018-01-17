Celebrities

Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang denies sexual misconduct rumors

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:50 AM

HONG KONG

Well-known Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang has vehemently denied rumors of sexual misconduct by him.

Tsang said at a news conference Wednesday that all of the allegations were false and had tarnished his reputation and affected those closest to him.

Rumors swirled recently that Tsang had sexually assaulted a Hong Kong actress many years ago.

Tsang, 64, is one of Hong Kong's most recognizable faces. He is widely known as a comedic actor and host of television variety and game shows. He has also received acting awards for dramatic roles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"There are some false reports about me that surfaced on the internet recently," Tsang said. "These are very serious accusations against me. They have had an effect on my reputation.

"What has upset me the most is that my friends, my beloved family, even teammates on the celebrity soccer team have been affected as well. That's why I feel the need to step forward and clarify these rumors publicly."

Tsang was accompanied by his lawyer and his director son, Derek Tsang, at the Hong Kong news conference.

Tsang said he has nothing but respect for women.

"To have respect for women is one of my principles. I will gladly cooperate with any kind of legal investigation. I will also seek legal measures to protect my reputation," he said.

Tsang has received a Best Supporting Actor Award in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and is a three-time winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video