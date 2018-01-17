This undated image provided by the Mairie de Bayeux
This undated image provided by the Mairie de Bayeux Bayeux city hall), Normandy, France, shows visitors watching a section from the Bayeux tapestry. French officials are considering loaning the historic 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry to Britain for the first time.
This undated image provided by the Mairie de Bayeux Bayeux city hall), Normandy, France, shows visitors watching a section from the Bayeux tapestry. French officials are considering loaning the historic 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry to Britain for the first time.

Celebrities

France considers loaning Britain historic Bayeux Tapestry

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:50 AM

PARIS

French officials said Wednesday they plan to loan the historic Bayeux Tapestry to Britain, allowing the 11th-century artwork depicting the conquest of England to leave France for the first time in centuries.

The mayor of the Normandy town of Bayeux, Patrick Gomont, said the loan is about five years away because restoration work is required to ensure the fragile 70-meter (230-foot)-long cloth isn't damaged in transit. It currently resides in a museum in the town.

The Times of London newspaper reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the loan of the artwork when he meets British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on Brexit, security and other issues on Thursday.

The tapestry is a both a treasured work of medieval art and a valuable historical document that depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. It last left Normandy during World War II, when it was moved to Paris.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Conservative British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who heads Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said the loan was a "fantastic gesture of goodwill" by France.

Levi Roach, a medieval historian at the University of Exeter, said the tapestry was a symbol of the "close yet fraught" relationship between Britain in France. Its loan is especially resonant as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and strike up new relationships with its neighbors.

The venue where the tapestry will be displayed in Britain hasn't been announced. The director of the British Museum said he would be "honored and delighted" to put it on show.

"This would be a major loan, probably the most significant ever from France to the U.K.," museum director Hartwig Fischer said.

The tapestry depicts the invasion from the victorious French standpoint, but many historians believe it was stitched in England.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video