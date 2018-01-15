Celebrities

Officials want aviation hall of fame ceremony back in Ohio

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 09:49 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

The Ohio community where the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony was held for decades before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, last year is seeking the return of the event.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton is one of five contenders for this year's ceremony. The hall of fame hasn't announced the other contenders.

Executive Director Amy Spowart says the organization will make a final decision in the upcoming weeks.

Except for last year, the annual ceremony has been held in Dayton since 1962, drawing astronauts and Hollywood stars to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Tony Sculimbrene, of the nonprofit National Aviation Heritage Alliance, says he thinks there's no better place for the ceremony than the museum in Ohio.

