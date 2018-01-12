Celebrities

Monarch discusses weight of the crown in documentary

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:26 AM

LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II reveals the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments that are part of a new documentary on her coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels.

Among the revelations of the program airing on the BBC on Sunday is that the crown jewels were kept safe during World War II by being hidden in a biscuit tin buried at Windsor Castle. Though it was known the jewels had been taken to the castle for safekeeping, details had not been widely discussed.

The queen also discusses the challenges in being head of state, and jokes that she can't look down while wearing the Imperial State Crown — which weighs 2 pounds 13oz (1.28 kilos) — because her neck would "break."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video