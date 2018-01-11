NYC to keep controversial statues but add historical markers

Celebrities

A commission created to figure out what to do with controversial statues and monuments on New York City property has recommended that most be kept where they are with historical markers added to give additional context.

The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers was put together by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) following nationwide protests over Confederate statues.

The commission was criticized for the idea that statues like those of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle could be removed. Instead, the commission says historical information should be added for context.

The only statue that will be moved is of Dr. J. Marion Sims, who operated on slave women to develop advances in gynecological surgery. It will be relocated from Central Park to Green-Wood Cemetery, where Sims is buried.

