A general view of lingerie boutique Rigby&Peller in Chelsea London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The luxury bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II has lost its royal warrant after a book described the atmosphere at Buckingham Palace. Rigby&Peller can no longer display the royal coat of arms after ex-owner, June Kenton, mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup.''.
A general view of lingerie boutique Rigby&Peller in Chelsea London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The luxury bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II has lost its royal warrant after a book described the atmosphere at Buckingham Palace. Rigby&Peller can no longer display the royal coat of arms after ex-owner, June Kenton, mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup.''. Alastair Grant AP Photo
A general view of lingerie boutique Rigby&Peller in Chelsea London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The luxury bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II has lost its royal warrant after a book described the atmosphere at Buckingham Palace. Rigby&Peller can no longer display the royal coat of arms after ex-owner, June Kenton, mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup.''. Alastair Grant AP Photo

Celebrities

Queen's bra-fitter says book cost company royal warrant

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:11 AM

LONDON

The former owner of a luxury British bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II says the company lost its royal warrant after she wrote a book disclosing details of fittings at Buckingham Palace.

June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup."

While Kenton said she never discusses what happens in a fitting room, the book recounts her first meeting with the monarch and her trepidation about being ushered into the royal bedroom.

The 82-year-old Kenton says losing the warrant "absolutely killed" her and that she regrets "not being wise enough" to omit mention of the royals in her autobiography.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company was not available for comment Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video