Celebrities

Over 100 Latin American artworks donated to NY museums

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:22 AM

NEW YORK

An art collector says the Museum of Modern Art and the Bronx Museum of the Arts in New York will collectively receive more than 100 works of contemporary Latin American art.

MoMA trustee Patricia Phelps de Cisneros said Wednesday her personal organization, Coleccion Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, will be donating 90 works to MoMA and 12 to the Bronx Museum. Cisneros says her program aims to integrate more Latin American art into museums worldwide.

In 2016, Cisneros' program contributed more than 100 works to MoMA. Museum director Glenn Lowery says Cisneros has been a catalyst in transforming the way his museum thinks about Latin American art.

The 2017 donation is an eclectic mix of contemporary pieces from countries including Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video