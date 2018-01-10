Report: Asbury Park Council open to marijuana sales

The mayor and a majority of council members in the New Jersey city that's featured in Bruce Springsteen songs are open to allowing the sale of marijuana if the state legalizes it.
Asbury Park Mayor John Moor tells the Asbury Park Press he has no problem with medical or recreational marijuana if it's legally dispensed and taxed.
The city has not been approached by any companies interested in opening a dispensary.
Point Pleasant Beach and Berkeley Township have introduced ordinances banning the sale, saying they want to preserve the family-oriented nature of their communities.
Democratic Gov-elect Phil Murphy supports legalizing marijuana.
The U.S. Justice Department last week overturned Obama administration guidelines that federal prosecutors shouldn't interfere with states allowing people to use pot for medical and recreational uses.
