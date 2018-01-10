FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Taj Mahal performs "Hometown Blues" at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for the Blues Music Awards on May 10, 2018, in Tennessee.
Celebrities

Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal among Blues Music Awards nominees

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:13 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for this year's Blues Music Awards in Tennessee.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Wee Willie Walker and Rick Estrin also are nominated for Blues Music Awards announced Monday.

The Blues Foundation will present the awards May 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The awards honor exceptional achievements in performances, recordings and songwriting in the blues genre.

Past winners who received nominations this year include Curtis Salgado, Diunna Greenleaf, Lurrie Bell and Bobby Rush.

