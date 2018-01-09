In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Mickey Munday talks to a reporter in Love Park in North Miami, Fla. Federal prosecutors want to use the past of Munday, a pilot from Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era against him during an upcoming trial on charges of participating in an auto fraud ring. Court documents filed ahead of a Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, hearing claim Munday has openly bragged about his past in interviews, social media posts and in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."
In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Mickey Munday talks to a reporter in Love Park in North Miami, Fla. Federal prosecutors want to use the past of Munday, a pilot from Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era against him during an upcoming trial on charges of participating in an auto fraud ring. Court documents filed ahead of a Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, hearing claim Munday has openly bragged about his past in interviews, social media posts and in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys." Alan Diaz AP Photo

Former 'cocaine cowboy' pilot on trial in auto fraud case

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer

January 09, 2018 06:00 AM

MIAMI

A pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era is going on trial in an auto fraud case.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of 72-year-old Mickey Munday, who has become well known through his open bragging about his past in interviews, social media posts and starring role in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."

Some of Munday's past likely will come up in the trial. Prosecutors say it's relevant because Munday's alleged role in the auto fraud ring was transporting and hiding the stolen vehicles, similar to his work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and later the Cali cartel.

He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s after pleading guilty to smuggling charges involving many tons of cocaine.

