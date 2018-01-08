FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Noah Becker arrives for the show held by label Zalando at the Bread & Butter fashion festival in Berlin. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker was pressing charges against the German nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier of AfD who insulted him with a racist slur. News agency dpa reported that the leadership of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, decided unanimously Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 to give Maier a formal warning and called on him to exercise more care in choosingand supervising his staff.
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Noah Becker arrives for the show held by label Zalando at the Bread & Butter fashion festival in Berlin. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker was pressing charges against the German nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier of AfD who insulted him with a racist slur. News agency dpa reported that the leadership of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, decided unanimously Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 to give Maier a formal warning and called on him to exercise more care in choosingand supervising his staff. dpa via AP, file Jens Kalaene
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Noah Becker arrives for the show held by label Zalando at the Bread & Butter fashion festival in Berlin. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker was pressing charges against the German nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier of AfD who insulted him with a racist slur. News agency dpa reported that the leadership of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, decided unanimously Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 to give Maier a formal warning and called on him to exercise more care in choosingand supervising his staff. dpa via AP, file Jens Kalaene

Celebrities

German nationalist lawmaker gets warning over racist tweet

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 06:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A nationalist party has given one of its lawmakers a warning over a racist tweet on his account directed against former tennis star Boris Becker's son.

The dpa news agency reported that Alternative for Germany's leadership decided unanimously Monday to give Jens Maier a formal warning and called on him to exercise more care in choosing and supervising his staff. However, he does not risk expulsion.

Maier claims that the since-deleted tweet directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has been disciplined. He says he regrets the "mishap."

A lawyer for Becker said last week that the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Maier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on his nationalist party's far-right wing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

    Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here.

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video