Brian Hansen competes in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Brian Hansen competes in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Milwaukee. John Locher AP Photo
Brian Hansen competes in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Milwaukee. John Locher AP Photo

Celebrities

Off bike and back on oval, Mia Manganello makes Olympic team

By GENARO C. ARMAS AP Sports Writer

January 06, 2018 08:31 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MILWAUKEE

Mia Mangenello made her first Olympic team with a third-place finish in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trial, capping a comeback following a five-year break from the sport.

Manganello qualified with a time of 1 minute, 59.28 seconds Saturday night. Brittany Bowe won the 3 3/4-lap race at 1:55.93, and Heather Bergsma was second at 1:56.13.

Bowe and Bergsma have already qualified for the Winter Games.

Manganello smiled as she circled the ice after crossing the finish line in time to qualify. She returned to speedskating in 2016 after focusing on professional cycling for five years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the men's 1,500, Brian Hansen qualified for his third Olympic team with a second-place finish.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video