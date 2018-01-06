Off bike and back on oval, Mia Manganello makes Olympic team

Mia Mangenello made her first Olympic team with a third-place finish in the 1,500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trial, capping a comeback following a five-year break from the sport.
Manganello qualified with a time of 1 minute, 59.28 seconds Saturday night. Brittany Bowe won the 3 3/4-lap race at 1:55.93, and Heather Bergsma was second at 1:56.13.
Bowe and Bergsma have already qualified for the Winter Games.
Manganello smiled as she circled the ice after crossing the finish line in time to qualify. She returned to speedskating in 2016 after focusing on professional cycling for five years.
Never miss a local story.
In the men's 1,500, Brian Hansen qualified for his third Olympic team with a second-place finish.
Comments