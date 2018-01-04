Trumpeter pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Celebrities

Award-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his artistic and business partner have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they spent $1.3 million raised for New Orleans public libraries on themselves.

A public defender was appointed for Mayfield, and bond for him and pianist Ronald Markham was set at $25,000 each during their arraignments Thursday.

Their trial is scheduled to start March 12 before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey.

They're accused of taking money from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation. It was allegedly spent on their six-figure salaries at the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, which Mayfield founded, and for hotel rooms, clothes and, for Mayfield, a $15,000 gold-plated trumpet.

