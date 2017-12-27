South Carolina’s Stephen Colbert spotted in Palmetto State over the holidays

Lots of people go to their families’ homes for the holidays. Why should celebrities be any different?
One of South Carolina’s most famous sons returned to the Palmetto State recently, and was spotted making the rounds.
Stephen Colbert was recently seen at Shem Creek Music in Mount Pleasant. The “Late Show” host grew up in Charleston and still has family in South Carolina.
It looks like the comedian and talk show host took time off from making jokes about President Donald Trump to go record shopping.
“We’ve had a lot of famous musicians come into Shem Creek Music since I’ve been there the past few years, but my favorite celeb that’s been there now might be The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Scottie Frier wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The post included a picture of Colbert in the musical instrument and record store where Frier works. Colbert first stopped by on Dec. 22.
In spite of coming face-to-face with his “favorite celeb,” Frier said he kept his cool. He and a fellow employee allowed Colbert to enjoy his shopping experience, while remaining incognito.
That not-so-special, but-actually-special treatment paid off. Frier reported that Colbert returned to Shem Creek Music a few days later for another shopping excursion.
“Donnie Polk and I did a good job not blowing his cover and he seemed to enjoy our little shop. Came back in a few days later with a family member to get records as well. Super cool guy, hope he stops in again soon!”
Other than Colbert, who was recently featured on the cover of GQ magazine, as its “Bad Hombre of the Year,” Frier didn’t say who the other famous faces were that have shopped at the music store.
A look at Shem Creek Music’s Facebook page shows it’s a popular spot for Charleston-area musicians. Among them, and one who can certainly be considered a celebrity, is Mark Bryan.
The former Hootie & the Blowfish founding member and lead guitar player looks to be a regular at the music store, and was featured performing there in August.
Before replacing late night legend David Letterman on CBS, Colbert honed his razor-sharp political humor hosting Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” and with appearances on “The Daily Show.”
Colbert, who grew up in Charleston, has made several mentions of his South Carolina roots on his shows.
He opened the monologue of his April 3 show by congratulating the South Carolina women’s basketball team for winning the national championship.
During his time on the “Colbert Report,” he was featured training at Fort Jackson, had Gov. Nikki Haley appear on the show and attempted to put himself on the S.C. primary ballot as a candidate for “president of South Carolina.”
Colbert also submitted a guest column to The State newspaper in 2011.
