Celebrities

Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:55 PM

RENO, Nev.

Burning Man organizers say there will be no increase in the price of tickets to this summer's annual counter-culture event in the northern Nevada desert.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports ticket prices will range from $190 to $1,200 each — the same as last year. Vehicle passes will remain $80.

The bulk of the ticket sales offered in a series of tiers will occur during the main sale in March.

But so-called Burners can pre-register with Burning Man online for the early sale of approximately 5,000 tickets next month.

Registration for the pre-sale runs form noon Jan. 24 until noon Jan. 26, with ticket sales set for Jan. 31.

Those tickets sell for $990 and $1,200 each. The festival runs the week leading up to Labor Day in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno.

