Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

More Videos 1:06 Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects Pause 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? 1:04 Makeup day time-lapse: watch students leave May River High after weekend school day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Burning Man ethos: Embrace 'burner' identity, gathering's 'gift economy' Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee