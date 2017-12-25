Celebrities

Window struck by gunfire at Topgolf in Alabama; no one hurt

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Authorities say a window at Topgolf, a large entertainment and events complex in Birmingham, Alabama, has been struck by a gunshot.

Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Wallace said no one was hurt by the Saturday gunfire.

Al.com reports that company officials believe the shot was fired in connection with some type of "online classifieds transaction" near the property.

Birmingham police didn't have any immediate information on the source of the gunfire or what led to it.

Topgolf is a golf entertainment complex featuring dartboard-like targets.

The Dallas-based company has dozens of venues nationwide, including multiple sites in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and other states.

