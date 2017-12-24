Southampton's Charlie Austin, right, argues with Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, left, about goalkeeper Jonas Lossl's injury, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Huddersfied at St Mary's, in Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.
Charlie Austin banned for 3 games after kicking goalkeeper

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:06 PM

LONDON

Southampton forward Charlie Austin will miss three games after accepting a Football Association charge for violent conduct.

The FA announced Sunday that Austin had argued that the suspension — for kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl — was excessive, but that his case had been rejected.

Danish goalkeeper Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Austin, who scored his fifth goal in five starts before departing with a hamstring injury, avoided punishment for the incident during the match, but has now been banned.

"Charlie Austin will be suspended for Southampton's next three matches after he was charged with violent conduct. He accepted the charge but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission," the FA said.

"The striker was involved in an incident which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video during Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town."

Austin netted the opener midway through the first half, but was substituted in the closing stages with a hamstring complaint and Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed he is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the festive schedule regardless.

That, and the ban, means Southampton's top scorer will miss the club's next three fixtures - away to Tottenham and then Manchester United - with a home match against Crystal Palace on Jan. 2.

