Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Facebook page
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Facebook page

Celebrities

Savannah woman accidentally texted ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ she’s engaged. She replied

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 20, 2017 03:46 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:27 AM

It has happened to all of us. Sometimes you text the wrong person.

Sometimes you text a parent when you mean to text a friend. Sometimes you text an ex. If you’re Savannah resident Charlyn Willis, sometimes you text “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Willis meant to text a photo of herself sporting a new engagement ring to her sister after her boyfriend Dennis popped the question, according to a Dec. 15 post on the “Grudge” star’s Facebook page, but got Gellar instead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She got engaged yesterday, and meant to text her sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead,” said Gellar on Facebook. “Her sister didn’t respond, but I did. So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn.”

Willis replied to the post a couple days later on Dec. 17, pledging to invite Gellar, her kids and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. to the nuptials once a date had been set.

“Thank you so much for this,” Willis said. “You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer!”

On her own Facebook page Willis thanked Gellar again.

“I guess the best way to announce your engagement is to have a celebrity to do it for you. THANKS Sarah Michelle Gellar,” said Willis.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video