Savannah woman accidentally texted ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ she’s engaged. She replied

It has happened to all of us. Sometimes you text the wrong person.
Sometimes you text a parent when you mean to text a friend. Sometimes you text an ex. If you’re Savannah resident Charlyn Willis, sometimes you text “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Willis meant to text a photo of herself sporting a new engagement ring to her sister after her boyfriend Dennis popped the question, according to a Dec. 15 post on the “Grudge” star’s Facebook page, but got Gellar instead.
“She got engaged yesterday, and meant to text her sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead,” said Gellar on Facebook. “Her sister didn’t respond, but I did. So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn.”
Willis replied to the post a couple days later on Dec. 17, pledging to invite Gellar, her kids and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. to the nuptials once a date had been set.
“Thank you so much for this,” Willis said. “You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer!”
On her own Facebook page Willis thanked Gellar again.
“I guess the best way to announce your engagement is to have a celebrity to do it for you. THANKS Sarah Michelle Gellar,” said Willis.
