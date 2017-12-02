Celebrities

Met opera to probe misconduct charges against conductor

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s.

Levine's accuser, now a middle-aged man, contacted police in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he'd had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under the age of 18.

He told police his relationship with Levine lasted into adulthood.

Details of the police report were first reported Saturday on the New York Post website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Met officials said in a statement that when they were initially contacted by police a year ago, Levine denied the accusations. They said the opera house will now conduct its own investigation.

Levine is 74. He stepped down as music director of the Met in April 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video