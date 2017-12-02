Celebrities

Light Up NOLA Arts Fete to illuminate downtown Dec 6-9

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:03 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Lights will turn a Greek Revival building in New Orleans into a canvas for animations highlighting celebrations in Mexico and New Orleans. Digital sculptures and video-mapping projections on Lafayette Square and a nearby street also will be part of the city's fourth Light Up NOLA Arts Fete (FET), or LUNA Fete for short.

The four-day festival opens Wednesday evening and kicks off New Orleans' tricentennial.

LUNA Fete was conceived as a five-year series ending next year, but the Arts Council New Orleans is now thinking longer.

President and CEO Nick Stillman says it's become part of the city's cultural life.

He says last year's festival brought out 60,000 people. This year, organizers expect 75,000 people to show up over four days. Each evening runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

