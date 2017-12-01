FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Kaley Cuoco, right, and Karl Cook arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 30, 2017.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Kaley Cuoco, right, and Karl Cook arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 30, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Kaley Cuoco, right, and Karl Cook arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 30, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco gets engaged

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has gotten engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook.

Cook posted a video on his Instagram account Thursday of a tearful Cuoco flashing a diamond ring on her finger and shouting "we're engaged" before officially accepting Cook's proposal with a loud "yes." Thursday also happened to be Cuoco's 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old Cook said in the caption of the video that the engagement comes after nearly two years of dating. He added: "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well."

Cook is a professional equestrian and the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook. Cuoco has starred as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" since the sitcom's debut in 2007.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video