Celebrities

U of Illinois art museum to mark World AIDS Day with films

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

The Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois's Champaign-Urbana campus plans to show seven short films to mark World AIDS Day .

Officials say the films are about the impact of AIDS in black communities. The films will loop continuously on three video monitors in the art museum lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Each film is about seven minutes long. The university's department of gender and women's studies is co-presenting the film program, called "Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings."

The New York-based arts organization Visual AIDS commissioned the films. This is the first year the university museum is hosting the program.

Krannert Art Museum modern and contemporary art curator Amy Powell says it's important to show the works to a broader audience.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video