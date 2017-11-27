FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before speaking with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump returned to the private club he’s dubbed the “Winter White House,” mixing work, play and business under the Florida sun. It’s a place where he can resume the role of glad-handing host he occupied before waging his winning campaign.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before speaking with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump returned to the private club he’s dubbed the “Winter White House,” mixing work, play and business under the Florida sun. It’s a place where he can resume the role of glad-handing host he occupied before waging his winning campaign. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before speaking with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump returned to the private club he’s dubbed the “Winter White House,” mixing work, play and business under the Florida sun. It’s a place where he can resume the role of glad-handing host he occupied before waging his winning campaign. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

Celebrities

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHICH BRITISH ROYAL IS ENGAGED

Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring.

2. TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO STAY A WELCOME BREAK FROM DC CHALLENGES

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

3. FBI LEAVES U.S. TARGETS OF RUSSIAN HACKERS IN THE DARK

The Associated Press has found that the FBI failed to tell scores of U.S. officials about attempts to hack into their personal Gmail accounts.

4. WHO IS VISITING CATHOLICS IN ASIA

Pope Francis is visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their tiny Catholic communities and reach out to some of Asia's most peripheral and poor.

5. WHY 22 VILLAGES MUST EVACUATE IN INDONESIA

Indonesian authorities order a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali.

6. MEN CLEARED OF TERROR TIES IN HIGH-PROFILE BORDER CASE

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the six Middle Eastern men were fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands and were cleared of any terrorism ties.

7. REPLACING LYMPH NODES TO EASE PAINFUL LEGACY OF CANCER CARE

Some doctors are using lymph node replacement to ease lymphedema, a debilitating condition that gets little attention and has no cure.

8. CONGRESSMAN GIVES UP HOUSE JUDICIARY POST

Michigan Rep. John Conyers acknowledges that a congressional probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against him had become an unwelcome distraction.

9. HOW PAKISTAN PROTEST WAS AFFECTED BY MINISTER

Pakistani Islamists announce they are disbanding their sit-in near Islamabad after the country's law minister resigned.

10. WHO IS CROWNED MISS UNIVERSE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represents South Africa, wins the Miss Universe crown.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video