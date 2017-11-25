FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. Howard announced his father's passing Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, on Twitter. The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. Howard announced his father's passing Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, on Twitter. The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. Howard announced his father's passing Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, on Twitter. The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Rance Howard, actor dad of director Ron Howard, dies at 89

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:01 PM

UPDATED 43 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died Saturday. He was 89.

Ron Howard announced his father's death on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He praised his father for the ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

"A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history," he wrote. "We love & miss U Dad."

Rance Howard's death also was confirmed by Michael Rosenberg, a spokesman for his son's production company.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The elder Howard was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Rance Howard had been married to the late Jean Speegle Howard. They met as teenagers doing a touring children's production in Oklahoma of classic fairy tales like "Snow White" and "Cinderella." They married on the tour dressed in their costumes, with the bride dressed as Snow White and groom as a huntsman.

The elder Howard's acting career spanned several decades since the 1950s. He appeared in several of Ron Howard's films, including "Apollo 13," ''A Beautiful Mind," ''Splash," ''How the Grinch Stole Christmas," ''Parenthood" and "Grand Theft Auto."

Other film credits include "Chinatown" and the 2013 drama "Nebraska." On television, he appeared on many series including "Seinfeld," ''Murder, She Wrote," ''NCIS: Los Angeles," ''Grey's Anatomy" and Ron Howard's starring series, "Happy Days."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video