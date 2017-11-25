Confederate monument pedestals repurposed for music video

Celebrities

November 25, 2017

The pedestals of confederate monuments taken down in New Orleans and North Carolina are being repurposed for a video made for singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

In one scene, a black woman approaches the pedestal that once showed off the Confederacy's first president and finding a larger-than-life statue that looks like her.

The pedestals of statues for Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard also are used, along with one pulled down in Durham, North Carolina.

Staples just toured with Bob Dylan. And, though Staples is 78 years old, her voice remains vibrant, smooth and nuanced.

Filmmaker Zac Manuel says he "wanted to change these spaces to something positive for blacks."

