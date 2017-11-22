Michael Douglas is talking up Savannah. And the rest of Hollywood agrees.

With several movies recently filming in Savannah and the SCAD Savannah Film Festival closing out October and kicking off November, the Hostess City has played host to more celebrities than usual recently, many of whom have taken to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for the city and their time spent there.
While in town filming Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Ant Man” sequel, Michael Douglas grabbed a selfie, which he posted to Facebook last week, calling the city “beautiful and mysterious.”
Chad Michael Murray and Minka Kelly posted regularly about their enjoyment of the city’s many charms while in town filming “The Beach House,” talking about its natural beauty amongst their posts from the film’s set.
“Star Wars” actor John Boyega expressed gratitude for his time in the Hostess City after his appearance at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, and Kyra Sedgwick, star of popular TNT drama “The Closer,” said she had a blast in Savannah as well.
Thank you so much for having me! https://t.co/APWsxPANka— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 2, 2017
Such a blast! https://t.co/NFI3JEg0G0— kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) November 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Captain Picard himself, Patrick Stewart, shared a picture of himself sitting on the vine covered steps of a typically breathtaking Savannah home.
Fall Sportswear Catalogue shoot, Pumpkin Edition™. #SAVFF #SCAD pic.twitter.com/y8P0jhbi9i— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2017
Celebrity couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus certainly seemed to take a liking to the city as well when they were in town for the filming of Hemsworth’s upcoming movie “Killerman.”
