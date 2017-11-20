Celebrities

Delegate-elect Danica Roem attends AMAs with Demi Lovato

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MANASSAS, Va.

One of Virginia's newly elected lawmakers has made a red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards.

The Washington Post reports pop star Demi Lovato took Del.-elect Danica Roem as her date to the show in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Lovato says she is "completely inspired" by Roem's story.

Roem, a transgender former newspaper reporter, defeated longtime incumbent Republican Bob Marshall this month for a seat in the House of Delegates. She will become the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lovato attended the AMAs to sing a song directed to people who bullied her in school.

In an interview on the red carpet, Roem said that while she's more of a heavy-metal fan, she appreciates Lovato's advocacy for inclusion.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video