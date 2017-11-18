Celebrities

Minneapolis downtown corridor reopens after construction

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:52 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

A downtown corridor in Minneapolis has reopened after more than two years of construction that cost $50 million.

The Star Tribune reports that Nicollet Mall reopened Nov. 16. The area had been closed to vehicles since July 15.

Construction added nearly 250 trees, new LED lighting and a large public art display. Landscape architect James Corner says the mall was designed to bring "simplicity, clarity, light and space" to the area.

Business owners along Nicollet say they struggled during the project's construction but hope the reopening will spur business.

City officials say the changes have already attracted millions of dollars in investment to downtown.

Plans for the reconstruction began under former Mayor R.T. Rybak and continued under Mayor Betsy Hodges.

The mall first opened to the public 50 years ago.

