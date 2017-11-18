FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017 file photo, Serena Williams, left, and Alexis Ohanian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The game is love for tennis star Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Ohanian. The couple got married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to a story and photos posted on Vogue's website on Friday night, Nov. 17, 2017.
Celebrities

Love game: Serena Williams reportedly marries in New Orleans

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:11 AM

The game is love for tennis star Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple got married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to a story and photos posted on Vogue's website on Friday night.

Vogue said the celebrity guests at Thursday's ceremony included Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West.

The 36-year-old Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era.

She and Ohanian were engaged in December. Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

Williams hasn't competed since winning the Australian Open last January — while pregnant.

She has said she intends to return to the tennis tour for that same event next January.

