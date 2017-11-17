Celebrities

FIFA picks Lineker to host World Cup draw in Moscow

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:46 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ZURICH

FIFA says former England forward Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will present the World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1.

Lineker, a respected broadcaster for British networks, has been chosen for the State Kremlin Palace event despite often criticizing FIFA to his 6.7 million followers on Twitter.

FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban says Lineker's "honest and open views together with his in-depth knowledge of the game greatly enrich the world of football journalism."

Lineker won the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 1986 World Cup, and helped England reach the semifinals in 1990.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

FIFA says Komandnaya has worked for Fox Sports for more than a decade as one of Russia's best known sports journalists.

Russia hosts the 32-team World Cup from June 14-July 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video