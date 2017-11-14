FILE - In this May 14, 2015, file photo, CONMEBOL delegate Roger Bello, of Bolivia, left, talks with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion, center, and Alejandro Burzaco, president of Torneos y Competencias, during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Burzaco, the former CEO of a marketing firm based in Argentina, testified Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA, that Fox was among several media companies paying bribes through sham contracts for the Copa America and other events.
The Latest: Testimony: Fox Sports involved in soccer bribes

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:17 PM

NEW YORK

The Latest on testimony during a trial of three former South American soccer officials that Fox Sports paid bribes to secure broadcast rights (all times local):

___

9 p.m.

Fox Sports has denied accusations from a former marketing executive that it partnered with his firm to pay bribes to soccer officials to secure broadcasting rights to major soccer tournaments.

The accusation came Tuesday at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA, the sport's governing body.

Alejandro Burzaco, the former CEO of a marketing firm based in Argentina, testified that Fox was among several media companies paying bribes through sham contracts for the Copa America and other events.

Fox Sports issued a statement late Tuesday saying "any suggestion" it "knew of or approved of any bribes is emphatically false." The statement says Fox Sports "had no operational control" of Burzaco's company.

___

2 p.m.

A former marketing executive has testified that Fox Sports partnered with his firm to pay bribes to soccer officials to secure broadcasting rights to major soccer tournaments.

The accusation came Tuesday at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA, the sport's governing body.

Alejandro Burzaco, the former CEO of a marketing firm based in Argentina, testified that Fox was among several media companies paying bribes through sham contracts for the Copa America and other events.

As evidence of the scheme, prosecutors produced a 2008 agreement for the partnership to $3.7 million to a holding company in Turks and Caicos that was signed by a former Fox executive.

Fox Sports didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

