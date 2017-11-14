This actor filming in Savannah published a book and met with fans — and he’ll be back

While in Savannah filming “The Beach House,” actor Chad Michael Murray took time on Tuesday to sign copies of his book at a local Barnes & Noble and made plans to come back to sign more.
The book “American Drifter,” co-written with New York Times bestselling author Heather Graham, is about a young U.S. Army veteran who travels to Brazil where he finds romance and danger. Fans on social media posted about their newly purchased copies or pre-ordered copies on the way. But a small group of fans in Savannah had the chance to meet Murray on Tuesday and have him sign their books.
Heading to Barnes and Noble in Savannah to sign every copy of American drifter that they have! Whoever can make it I'll see you there:)— Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) November 14, 2017
“Heading to Barnes and Noble in Savannah to sign every copy of American drifter that they have! Whoever can make it I’ll see you there:)” he posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon he tweeted again, announcing he’d be back at the bookstore on Thursday to sign 56 more copies of the new book.
So 56 copies of American Drifter will be avail on Thursday at the Savannah Barnes & Noble. Id call & reserve your copy. They go quick. I will be going in store Thursday after filming to sign each one. Leave your name so I can personalize! https://t.co/InZ3jBKUCy— Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) November 14, 2017
Here are some of the lucky fans who snapped pictures at the book signing on Tuesday.
