Celebrities

Ga Tech star Okogie suspended 6 games for NCAA violations

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:49 PM

ATLANTA

Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie will serve a six-game suspension, while teammate Tadric Jackson must sit out three games for accepting benefits in violation of NCAA rules.

Okogie and Jackson already missed the Yellow Jackets' season-opening loss to No. 23 UCLA, staying home while the team played the Bruins in Shanghai, China.

The school turned itself in to the NCAA last month, saying an internal investigation showed Jackson and Okogie received apparel, meals and transportation valued at less than $525 and less than $750, respectively, from a person. While the identity was not revealed, Georgia Tech said the person was not a booster nor employed by Georgia Tech.

The NCAA announced its decision Tuesday.

