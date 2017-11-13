Celebrities

Sexual violence reports up in France amid Weinstein scandal

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:53 AM

PARIS

French police have seen a rise in reports of sexual violence and harassment amid growing global fallout from the accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

An official with the French national gendarme service said Monday that it has registered 30 percent more complaints this year so far than last year, notably in October. The official wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

The gendarme service oversees security outside urban areas. City figures weren't immediately available, but the gendarme data come as French women are increasingly speaking out online about past sexual abuse following U.S. revelations.

Meanwhile, a French government bill being debated could set a minimum age of sexual consent, amid anger over lax treatment of alleged child rapists. The justice minister said Monday that 13 could be a reasonable age.

