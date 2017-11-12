In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, a visitor uses her mobile phone to take a photo of the wax figure of Adolf Hitler displayed against the backdrop of an image of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at De Mata Museum in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Rights groups have expressed outrage over the display calling it "sickening" and demanded its immediate removal.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, a visitor uses her mobile phone to take a photo of the wax figure of Adolf Hitler displayed against the backdrop of an image of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at De Mata Museum in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Rights groups have expressed outrage over the display calling it "sickening" and demanded its immediate removal. Slamet Riyadi AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, a visitor uses her mobile phone to take a photo of the wax figure of Adolf Hitler displayed against the backdrop of an image of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at De Mata Museum in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Rights groups have expressed outrage over the display calling it "sickening" and demanded its immediate removal. Slamet Riyadi AP Photo

Celebrities

Indonesia museum removes Hitler display after protests

Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:53 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

An Indonesian visual effects museum that encouraged visitors to take selfies with a waxwork of Hitler against a giant image of the Auschwitz extermination camp has removed the exhibit after protests.

The De Mata Trick Eye Museum's marketing officer said the statue was removed Friday night following an Associated Press story highlighting outrage from Jewish and rights groups.

Human Rights Watch had denounced the exhibit as "sickening" and the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, which campaigns against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, had demanded its immediate removal.

The museum, which has waxworks of about 80 famous people, had the Hitler figure on display since 2014.

It initially defended the exhibit as "fun" and said it was one of the most popular waxworks with visitors to the infotainment-style museum in the central Java city of Yogyakarta.

On Sunday, the space at the museum occupied by Hitler was empty and the image of Auschwitz, where more than 1 million people were exterminated by the Nazi regime, was gone.

It was not the first time Nazism and its symbols have been normalized or even idealized in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation and home to a tiny Jewish community.

A Nazi-themed cafe in the city of Bandung where waiters wore SS uniforms caused anger abroad for several years until reportedly closing its doors at the beginning of this year.

In 2014, a music video made by Indonesian pop stars as a tribute to presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stirred outrage with its Nazi overtones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

View More Video