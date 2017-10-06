Richard Gere has been added to the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Guess who’s joining him?

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is including more Hollywood celebrities in their lineup of guests for this month’s festival.
This year’s 13 honored guests include:
▪ Richard Gere, Lifetime Achievement Award
▪ Zoey Deutch, Rising Star Award
▪ Mariska Hargitay, Humanitarian Award
▪ Ashley Judd, Virtuoso Award
▪ Andrea Riseborough, Outstanding Supporting Actress Award
▪ Kyra Sedgwick, Spotlight Award
▪ Willow Shields, Rising Star Award
▪ Patrick Stewart, Legends of Cinema Award
▪ John Boyega, Vanguard Award
▪ Holly Hunter, Icon Award
▪ Robert Pattinson, Maverick Award
▪ Salma Hayek Pinault, Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award
▪ Aaron Sorkin, Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award
The 20th anniversary event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 28 with a 7:30 p.m. Opening Night Gala Screening of “Molly’s Game,” which will be followed by a Q-and-A with writer and director Aaron Sorkin. The festival runs through Nov. 4.
Twenty gala screenings are included in this year’s festival. Honored guests will also host Q-and-A’s for “Flower” ( Deutch) and “Into the Rainbow” (Shields).
Although the first gala screening isn’t until the evening, the festival’s signature screenings begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 with “The Year of Spectacular Men.” The film’s writer Madelyn Deutch, director Lea Thompson and producer Zoey Deutch will lead a Q-and-A after the screening. All three also star in the film.
The following signature screenings will also include Q-and-A’s or sessions with some of the festival’s honored guests:
“Strange Weather” (Hunter)
“Logan” ( Stewart),
“Beatriz at Dinner” Hayek Pinault)
“Battle of the Sexes” (Riseborough),
“I Am Evidence” (Hargitay)
“Story of a Girl” (Sedgwick)
“Ruby in Paradise” ( Judd)
“Detroit” (Boyega)
“Good Time” (Pattinson).
Documentary screenings will also be offered Oct. 28-30.
Tickets went on sale Monday. All passes are already sold out, and many tickets for individual screenings — including Strange Weather, Molly’s Game, Logan, Mudbound and Lady Bird — are also sold out.
The festival is now the largest university-run film festival in the country, according to a news release. It brings in more than 50,000 visitors each year.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit filmfest.scad.edu.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments