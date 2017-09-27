Celebrities

This SNL Weekend Update anchor is coming to Hilton Head. And tickets are on sale now.

September 27, 2017

Colin Quinn, best known for his stints hosting Weekend Update on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and appearing on MTV’s ‘Remote Control,’ is coming to the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in 2018. And tickets are available now.

Quinn’s resume includes appearing in such films as ‘Three Men and a Baby,’ ‘Crocodile Dundee II,’ ‘A Night at the Roxbury,’ ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘Trainwreck’ and writing for such TV shows as ‘In Living Color’ and ‘SNL.’ Additionally, he’s hosted his own HBO comedy special and two Netflix specials.

Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2018 performance are $47 apiece.

What: Colin Quinn at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

When: Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $47 and are available now.

