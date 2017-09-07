The Latest: Harvey telethon to now include Irma victims

More Videos 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home Pause 0:30 Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit 1:31 Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know. 0:56 Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 0:47 Hurricane supplies are flying off shelves 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

