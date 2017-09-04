Zaria Corbin, 10, participates in costume at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The parade, one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S., is being amid ramped-up security.
Zaria Corbin, 10, participates in costume at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The parade, one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S., is being amid ramped-up security. Kevin Hagen AP Photo
Zaria Corbin, 10, participates in costume at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The parade, one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S., is being amid ramped-up security. Kevin Hagen AP Photo

Celebrities

Festive Caribbean celebration held in NY amid tight security

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 1:54 PM

NEW YORK

One of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S. is being held in New York amid ramped-up security.

Thousands of revelers including musicians, dancers and costumed troupes gathered Monday for the morning J'ouvert (joo-VAY') celebration and the afternoon Caribbean Carnival parade.

There had been talk of canceling this year's party because of past violence.

Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Officers patted down revelers, vendors and residents hours before that.

Some people complained of long delays getting into the festival area. Others refused to let the hassles get in the way of a good time.

Online video shows one woman dancing with her arms outstretched as an officer runs a hand-held metal detector over her.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Ric Flair gets keys to the City of Columbia 4:46

Ric Flair gets keys to the City of Columbia

View More Video