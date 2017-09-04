Celebrities

Frances McDormand scorches in 'Three Billboards' at Venice

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 6:01 AM

VENICE, Italy

Frances McDormand is a righteous fury — and a strong contender for an Oscar — in the witty, visceral and violent "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The actress wowed journalists at film's first Venice Film Festival screening with her performance as a bereaved mother who resorts to drastic action in an attempt to bring her daughter's killer to justice.

Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell also star in the story of small-town anger by writer-director Martin McDonagh, who made the similarly punchy "In Bruges."

"Three Billboards" has its world premiere Monday in Venice, where it is one of 21 films competing for the Golden Lion prize.

The winner will be announced at the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday.

