Escaped Prairie County inmate captured. back in custody

An inmate who escaped from the Prairie County Jail is back in custody after a few hours of freedom.
Little Rock television station KTHV reports that inmate Richard Lee Long escaped from the Prairie County Jail on Saturday. Sheriff Rick Hickman says Long managed to squeeze through one fence and climb over another one.
Authorities say Long was back in custody Saturday afternoon although details of his capture were not immediately available.
Originally from Benton, Long was living in Hazen at the time of his arrest on charges of third-degree domestic battery.
