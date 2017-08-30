Here’s how much Tybee Island homeowner Sandra Bullock just donated for Harvey victims

Academy Award winning actress and Tybee Island homeowner Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, People Magazine reports.
Bullock also has a home in Austin, Texas according to the magazine, and has a long history of providing financial support in times of crisis. According to Rolling Stone, in the past she has given $1 million donations to Sept.11 and Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.
“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” said Bullock in a statement. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”
The Red Cross thanked Bullock in a statement to People, saying that her donation was an incredible gift, and that it helps to bring people together, open their hearts and be more generous.
“I’m just grateful I can do it,” said Bullock in a Red Cross press release. “We have to take care of one another.”
Bullock is not the only celebrity to give generously to the Harvey relief effort. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who will be coming to Augusta in October, has donated $50,000 according to Rolling Stone, and invited friends Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake to do likewise in an Instagram post.
The page that Hart set up through the Red Cross has raised over $1.1 million in a little over one day.
Musicians like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Chris Young, The Chainsmokers and DJ Khaled each donated $25,000 or more.
If you would like to make a donation to Hurricane Harvey relief you can do so through the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
