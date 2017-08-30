Michael Jordan once lived on Hilton Head. What was he like as a neighbor?

By now, you may have heard Michael Jordan’s old stomping grounds on Hilton Head Island are for sale.
Yes, that Michael Jordan. The one of Chicago Bulls, Nike sneakers and Space Jam fame.
Jordan owned a three-bedroom, 3,150-square-foot home in Wexford Plantation from 1988 to 1999, buying it for $550,000 and selling it for $475,000. It’s on the market once more, and all you need to own Jordan’s old home is $749,000.
While you count those pennies in your piggy bank to see if they add up to a sufficient down payment, let’s go back in time and ask the question: What kind of neighbor was Michael Jordan, exactly?
Based on past news clips, we know a few things for sure. Jordan liked to golf. He liked to gamble. And he liked to keep interesting, albeit not the most responsible, company.
Take this passage from an article from the Chicago Tribune in 1992:
“His weekends of high-stakes golf and poker at Hilton Head Island, S.C., where Jordan has a condo, are famous in these parts.
“‘His cook keeps her frying pan hot the whole time: We’re talking good food and good fun,’ says one person familiar with the affairs.
“Jordan’s betting is illegal in South Carolina, where it is a misdemeanor, like spitting on the sidewalk. He doesn’t bet through bookies or on basketball games, friends and law enforcement sources say, and he never has been suspected of point-shaving.”
And here’s a day-in-the-life of Jordan while he lived on the island, as described by his gambling pal James “Slim” Bouler in a Washington Post piece from 1993:
"We'd meet at Michael's house at 7 a.m. As you walked in the front room you'd smell the eggs, bacon, ham and coffee. The maid, she was already preparing breakfast for 15 or 20 guys.
"At 8 we'd be on the golf course and make our little wagers. It was just like a gunfight at the O.K. Corral out there: every man for himself. Sometimes you play for $100 (a hole), sometimes $500, sometimes $1,000 ...
"We might play 27 holes each day; we never played 18. Michael is like the (Energizer) bunny rabbit: He keeps going and going and going. If Michael had a bad day he could lose anywhere up to $20,000. But he'd also win.
"At night you'd shower, get your full-course meal at Michael's house — the best food you'll ever want to eat — and then you'll play your cards, usually poker."
Bouler was not only a fellow golf player, but he was also one of those folks a novelist might describe as a seedy character. Bouler was a convicted cocaine dealer from North Carolina who was indicted on laundering money made from drug sales and gambling in 1989 and 1990. Bouler also allegedly borrowed (and failed to return) $57,000 from none other than Jordan himself, but later the New York Times reported that Bouler had won the money from Jordan while gambling.
Another acquaintance of Jordan’s was San Diego businessman Richard Esquinas, who claimed in 1992 that Jordan owed him $1.25 million after a 10-day golf gambling binge. The two negotiated a $300,000 settlement, according to the Washington Post.
At the time, Jordan’s golf gambling antics raised questions about whether he’d be able to keep his product endorsements, or whether he’d be sanctioned by the NBA. In fact, the NBA opened an investigation into Jordan’s gambling in the early 1990s. When Jordan announced his first retirement from basketball in 1993, the NBA dropped the investigation a few days later.
Jordan tried his hand at baseball next. But (spoiler alert!): He returned to basketball in 1995, was universally hailed as the best player of his day, starred in a film with Bugs Bunny in 1996, and retired again a few years later.
So, to sum up: Back in 1992, you may have seen Jordan out on the golf course, zipping from hole to hole, and cursing the money he lost on his bets. But all’s well that ends well, and now the residents of Hilton Head can say, “Michael Jordan used to be my neighbor.”
And who knows? You might even be able to say, “Michael Jordan used to live in my house.”
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
