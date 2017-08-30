Contestant flies herself to Miss America competition

The 97th annual Miss America pageant begins with a welcoming ceremony, and one contestant was far above the competition for a while at least.
Miss Vermont Erin Connor flew herself from her home state to New Jersey on Sunday in a private plane.
She's one of 51 contestants who will meet the public on Wednesday in Atlantic City. Miss America 2018 will be crowned on national TV on Sept. 10.
The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season to the weekend after Labor Day.
