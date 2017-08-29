Celebrities

New Jersey lawmaker defends photo with Confederate flag

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 6:11 AM

WANTAGE, N.J.

A New Jersey lawmaker is defending a photo he shared on Facebook of himself and his wife standing by a Confederate flag.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2vA3Fct ) Assemblyman Parker Space and his wife, Jill, posed in front of a Confederate flag while at a Hank Williams Jr. concert Saturday in Bethel, New York. The flag features the singer's face along with the inscription, "If the South would've won, we would've had it made."

Space captioned the photo, "Tailgating waiting for Hank. Hope no one is offended! LOL."

Democratic Assembly candidates Kate Matteson and Gina Trish called Space's behavior "disrespectful to the thousands of constituents he represents."

Space issued a statement disagreeing with criticism.

In 2015, Space abstained from an Assembly vote to condemn Confederate flag displays.

