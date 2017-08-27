Celebrities

Host Nick Clooney to lead Voice of America museum gala

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 10:47 AM

WEST CHESTER, Ohio

Longtime journalist and entertainer Nick Clooney will lead a fundraising gala for the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in Ohio.

A dinner and dance party is planned Sept. 23 at the museum, where the Voice of America's Bethany Station once operated. The Bethany Station transmitted World War II news into Europe starting in 1944, and later into South America before it was decommissioned in 1994.

The museum is still being developed and is typically open to the public just once a month.

Other highlights include tours of the museum and the opening of an exhibit on radio entrepreneur Powel Crosley.

The Kentucky-born Clooney is brother of the late singer Rosemary Clooney and father of actor George Clooney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home
Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Ric Flair gets keys to the City of Columbia 4:46

Ric Flair gets keys to the City of Columbia

View More Video