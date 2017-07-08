Shia LaBeouf arrested and detained in Savannah for public drunkenness

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah early Saturday morning on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, a representative of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
TMZ reports that the actor was taken into custody at around 4 a.m. He was being held on a bond of $7,000 according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office website. He was released on a $3,500 bond at 11 a.m. according to TMZ.
The “Transformers” star reportedly approached a bystander and a Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officer near Barnard Street and West St. Julian Streets asking for a cigarette. When he wasn’t given one, he became beligerent.
“He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer,” said a statement released by the SCMPD. “When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.”
LaBeouf is in Savannah filming the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern.
