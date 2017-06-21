Firefly a gold mine for Kent County homeless shelters

Andrew Weschler trudged past piles of trash, dozens of abandoned grills, an unopened crate of tangerines and a bar's worth of discarded alcohol bottles before finding what he was after.
"This one looks good," the Bethany Beach resident said as he inspected a partially disassembled tent fluttering in the breeze. "No holes. No tears. Perfect condition."
The 24-year-old was not among the tens of thousands of people from around the country who attend the four-day Firefly Music Festival in Dover.
But he was one of about 150 volunteers who spent Monday scouring those music lovers' vacant campgrounds for tents, tarps, sleeping bags and other items left behind that could be repurposed by local homeless shelters.
"A lot of this stuff is basically brand new," the Rev. Jeff Dyer, pastor at Deep Water Church in Dover, said as volunteers stacked their finds in a massive pile.
"People at the festival either fly home and can't take it with them or they find out they don't have room once they pack their cars to leave," he said. "So we come out here and put it to good use."
Now in its third year, the scavenger hunt collects hundreds of items for Code Purple of Kent County, an umbrella organization of local churches that offers emergency sanctuary to the nearly 500 homeless in the area. Best known for providing shelter during the coldest days of winter, Code Purple operates year-round to ensure those struggling with housing have access to food, clothing and other items.
"We would not be able to make it through the year without Firefly," said Rebecca Martin, who co-founded the organization in 2013. "We just don't have the funds to buy this many items, so to be able to get it for free is incredibly valuable to us."
In addition to canvassing the campgrounds, Martin and other volunteers also man a booth inside the Woodlands where they hand out donated purple bracelets to festival-goers and encourage them to hand over their unused goods or tag them with a purple zip tie for later collection.
All the items are loaded on trucks by the moving company Two Men and a Truck and taken to Capital Cleaners for a free laundering before being housed in a Code Purple storage unit.
"It's really a win-win for everyone involved," said Michael Coco, senior director of operations for Firefly organizer Red Frog Events. "Our fans can recycle and re-purpose their camping materials, Firefly's waste is reduced and, most importantly, it's directly impacting the local community in a positive way."
Last year, Code Purple diverted 400 sleeping bags and blankets, about 100 tents and 500 tarps from the landfill, along with flashlights, batteries and rafts of unopened water and non-perishable foods, such as crackers, ramen noodles and granola bars.
But that's nothing compared to the trash they can't take — a sea of jettisoned goods that includes boxes of fruit, rotting hamburger meat, coolers of beer, a case of tampons and enough kiddy pools to fill a backyard. Most of those items will be collected Tuesday by Clean Vibes, a North Carolina-based garbage removal company that specializes in cleaning up after music festivals.
"It's hard to see the amount of waste," said Sabrina Fansler, a 29-year-old volunteer from Dover. "But I understand they can't take everything with them."
So what's the weirdest thing the Code Purple collectors have ever come across?
"Last year, there was a guy just laying on the ground," Fansler said. "He said he was just resting up, all by himself in the middle of this field. So that was weird."
There were no incapacitated revelers this year. But some late-rising festival-goers were still packing up as Code Purple volunteers got to work about 10 a.m. Monday.
Joe Choss of Orlando and Phil Lynch of Baltimore said they hung back to claim some of the same items sought by Code Purple.
"I'm going to the Electric Forest Festival (in Michigan) next and figure I could get a lot of what I need here just scavenging," said Lynch, who found a tent, two boxes of chips and an air mattress pump.
Choss called the Code Purple effort "such a cool, fantastic idea."
"I specifically didn't fly here because I knew I wouldn't be able to take all my stuff back on the plane," he said. "Now that I know they do this, I won't make the 12-hour drive next year. I'll just get a plane ticket and donate my leftover stuff to this awesome cause instead."
